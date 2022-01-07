How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on January 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Mitchell, Utah set for matchup against Toronto

Utah Jazz (27-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup against Toronto. He ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 25.0 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 10-10 at home. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.6 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Jazz have gone 14-3 away from home. Utah averages 116.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 119-103 in the last matchup on Nov. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.7 points, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Mitchell is averaging 25 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21.9 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 115.9 points, 49.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal), Yuta Watanabe: out (health and safety protocols), Svi Mykhailiuk: out (health and safety protocols).

Jazz: Rudy Gobert: out (shoulder), Joe Ingles: out (health protocols), Hassan Whiteside: out (concussion).