How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Raptors face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz
- When: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBA TV
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
