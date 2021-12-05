 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on December 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: VanVleet, Raptors host the Wizards

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (14-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 212.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors host Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards in Eastern Conference play Sunday.

The Raptors are 8-8 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is the worst team in the Eastern Conference recording only 20.7 assists per game led by VanVleet averaging 6.2.

The Wizards have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting on Nov. 3, with VanVleet scoring 33 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is shooting 44.5% and averaging 20.3 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Beal is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 105.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 102.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (hip).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.