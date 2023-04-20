How to Watch ‘Totally Completely Fine’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Everyone knows that emotions can unite us. Anger, joy, grief, and even exhaustion can cause people to band together, but what about pure, abject sadness? That’s the question facing Vivian Cunningham (played by Thomasin McKenzie) in “Totally, Completely Fine,” the new series coming to AMC+ and Sundance Now on Thursday, April 20. Cunningham is about to end it all, but when strangers keep showing up on her property to off themselves too, it forces her to rethink her plans. You can watch Totally Completely Fine: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+ .

About ‘Totally Completely Fine’ Series Premiere

The six-episode season centers around Vivian Cunningham (Thomasin McKenzie), who’s about to end it all. She can’t pay her bills and likes alcohol more than she likes herself. When she climbs into a bathtub with her hairdryer, her mind’s made up. Then the phone rings. The grandad she’s avoided for years has died in his sleep and left her his house.

When Vivian arrives at the shack, she discovers the cliff in the yard is a known suicide site and her grandfather is tasking her with saving every lost soul that passes through. Suddenly this blunt, angry woman is talking people away from the ledge. Maybe in saving others, she’ll slowly learn to save herself?

This dark comedy focuses on the choices we make, and the effects our presence has on the lives of others, even if we have no way of knowing what those effects are.

Can you watch ‘Totally Completely Fine’ Series Premiere for free?

AMC+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Totally Completely Fine: Season 1 on AMC+.

‘Totally Completely Fine’ Series Premiere Schedule

AMC+ will be airing ‘Totally Completely Fine’ Series Premiere on Thursday, April 20, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, May 18, 2023.

