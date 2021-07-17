 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Tour de France Finale Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

After conquering the dreaded fan with a sign, avoided the dreaded llamas and fog — oh, and defeating the most grueling cycling race in the world, the riders of the Tour de France are finally ready to see who will claim the title as Tour de France champion. The final stage of the Tour de France starts on Sunday, July 18 at 10:30 AM ET on NBCSN.

How to Watch the 2021 Tour de France Final Stage for Free

You can also watch on Peacock.

Tour De France Stage 21 Background

The 21st stage of the 2021 Tour de France covers 108.4 km. The race starts in Chatou and includes a Category 4 climb at 7.4 km and an intermediate sprint at 68.3 km. The Yellow Jersey is traditionally often solidly settled on the shoulders of the final winner at the start of this last stage, but for the sprinters who dream of triumphing on the Champs-Élysées, it’s the opportunity to take on one of the toughest challenges of the year.

In case you’re wondering — yes, in 2016, riders were forced to stop as llamas and fog descended on the course and were unable to be cleared. Thankfully, the llamas stayed on the sidelines this year.

However, quite possibly the biggest story from this year’s event might just be the giant pile-up caused by a fan’s enlarged sign during Stage 1 of the Tour.

How to Watch the 2021 Tour de France Final Stage for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 Tour de France Final Stage live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

The Tour | Riding For Survival | NBC Sports

