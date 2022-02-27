How to Watch ‘Tournament of Champions III’ Live for Free Without Cable

Guy is back for another season of “Tournament of Champions.” In true Fieri fashion, he is here to change the game once again with bigger prizes, bigger twists, and more chefs than ever before. “Tournament of Champions III” starts Sunday, February 27 at 8 PM ET on Food Network. You can watch live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Tournament of Champions III’

When: Sunday, February 27 at 8 PM ET

TV: Food Network

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

About ‘Tournament of Champions III’

There will be 32 of the greatest culinary masterminds in the world arriving to Guy’s arena for a chance at the largest cash prize in tournament history: $100,000. Also, Guy has doubled the number of episodes to eight this season and they will be two hours long each.

The Randomizer is also back and it has all-new ingredients designed to even the playing field and keep the competitors on their toes. Justin Warner and Simon Majumdar will closely monitor the chefs and, as always, “TOC III” will have blind-judging. As this competition is only about the food, the chefs don’t know who the judges are, and the judges don’t know who’s competing.

East Coast chefs: Eric Adjepong, Einat Admony, Karen Akunowicz, Kelsey Barnard Clark, “Tournament of Champions II” winner Maneet Chauhan, Madison Cowan, Tobias Dorzon, Tiffani Faison, Darnell Ferguson, Amanda Freitag, Richard Hales, Christian Petroni, Michael Psilakis, Aarthi Sampath, Justin Sutherland and Bryan Voltaggio.

West Coast chefs: Carlos Anthony, Shirley Chung, Chris Cosentino, Tiffany Derry, Elizabeth Falkner, Phillip Frankland Lee, Timothy Hollingsworth, Antonia Lofaso, Crista Luedtke, Brian Malarkey, Aaron May, Joe Sasto, Jet Tila, Marcel Vigneron, Michael Voltaggio, and Season 1 winner Brooke Williamson.

The season finale will be Sunday, April 17th at 8 PM ET.

How to Stream ‘Tournament of Champions III’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

