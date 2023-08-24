How to Watch ‘Toya & Reginae’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter are social media influencers who document many aspects of their lives online. In a new series, their fans finally get a chance to see who they really are when they aren’t behind their phone screens. “Toya & Reginae” follows the mom and daughter pair, offering an even closer look at their lives. Get to know them over the course of the first season’s six episodes. The first episode drops on ALLBLK on Monday, Aug. 28, and the series also premieres on WE tv on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK .

About 'Toya & Reginae' Series Premiere

On Instagram, Toya’s 12 million followers and Reginae’s 7 million followers have been a part of their everyday lives for years. This fame comes with pros and cons, and unfortunately, they face a lot of criticism over the choices they make and the photos they choose to post.

In the new reality series, “Toya & Reginae,” the two social media personalities are done holding back. They are ready to put even more parts of their lives on display, bringing their loyal fans along for the ride. See how Toya and Reginae manage their relationships and friendships while maintaining their careers and many different obligations. As they are pulled in 100 different directions as individuals, the mom and daughter are also close friends. The series offers a closer look at the special bond they share.

As with all unscripted series, there’s bound to be drama as the family navigates life’s ups and downs and proves they aren’t so different from everyone else after all.

Toya is the ex-wife of Lil Wayne, and Reginae is his daughter. Though the couple has split up, his ex-wife and daughter have remained in the public eye.

Can you watch 'Toya & Reginae' Series Premiere for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Toya & Reginae’ Series Premiere on ALLBLK.

What is the 'Toya & Reginae' Series Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes air Thursdays on WE tv and begin streaming on ALLBLK on Mondays. The ALLBLK release schedule is below.

Episode 1: Monday, Aug. 28

Episode 2: Monday, Sept. 4

Episode 3: Monday, Sept. 11

Episode 4: Monday, Sept. 18

Episode 5: Monday, Sept. 25

Episode 6: Monday, Oct. 2

What devices can you use to stream 'Toya & Reginae' Series Premiere?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

In addition to streaming on-demand on ALLBLK, “Toya & Reginae” also airs on WE tv on Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning on Aug. 24.

'Toya & Reginae' Series Premiere Trailer