Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far Max

How to Watch ‘Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

30 years into his comedy career, Tracy Morgan shows no sign of slowing, no matter what the universe throws at him. But the “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” star is testing his limits in “Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far,” a new stand-up special and his first for Max, as he takes the stage at Boston’s Wilbur Theater, tackling everything from dating in his 50s, his dysfunctional family, and his very public 2014 car accident. Watch “Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far” this Thursday, Aug. 17. You can watch Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch ‘Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far’

About ‘Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far’

Two-time Emmy nominee Tracy Morgan is live from the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts, in his all-new stand-up special “Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far,” his first special for Max.

In the new set, the veteran comedian and actor best known for his work on “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live,” covers dating in his 50s (along with the unexpected side effects that come with it), his dysfunctional family, attempting to reverse gentrification in Brooklyn, his very public and traumatic 2014 car accident, and much more.

Can you watch ‘Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far’ offline?

Like most of the Max catalog, you can download Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far’?

You can watch Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

‘Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far’ Trailer

  • Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far

    August 17, 2023

    Grateful and hyped, Tracy Morgan owns his set and unabashedly tackling topics such as dating in his 50s (along with the unexpected side effects that comes with it), his dysfunctional family, attempting to reverse gentrification in Brooklyn, and the very public 2014 car accident that left him with multiple broken bones, a traumatic brain injury, and a substantial settlement.

  • 7-Day Trial
    Max via amazon.com

    Max

    Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.

    Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.

    All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

    You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.

    7-Day Trial
    $9.99+ / month
    Max via amazon.com

    Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

