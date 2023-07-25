How to Watch ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Autobots…and Maximals, assemble! “ Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ” is now available to stream on Paramount+ , one day later than The Streamable predicted . Fans can see Optimus Prime and the rest of the Autobots team with new allies in the battle for Earth, but will they be powerful enough to stop Unicron? You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Thousands of years ago, a group of advanced Transformers called the Maximals fled to Earth, bringing with them a Transwarp Key that can open portals across space and time. The Maximals know they must do whatever it takes to keep the key away from the evil Unicron and his Terrorcons, and live on Earth in secret, hoping to escape unfriendly eyes.

But when a human discovers the Transwarp Key, it sends a signal to Optimus Prime and the Autobots living on Earth. They want to use it to return to their home planet of Cybertron, but the signal also attracts the attention of the Terrorcons, who soon make their way to Earth. The Autobots and the Maximals are the only chance humanity has of preserving its planet, which hangs precariously in the balance…

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer