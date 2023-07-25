 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Autobots…and Maximals, assemble! “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is now available to stream on Paramount+, one day later than The Streamable predicted. Fans can see Optimus Prime and the rest of the Autobots team with new allies in the battle for Earth, but will they be powerful enough to stop Unicron? You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

About 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Thousands of years ago, a group of advanced Transformers called the Maximals fled to Earth, bringing with them a Transwarp Key that can open portals across space and time. The Maximals know they must do whatever it takes to keep the key away from the evil Unicron and his Terrorcons, and live on Earth in secret, hoping to escape unfriendly eyes.

But when a human discovers the Transwarp Key, it sends a signal to Optimus Prime and the Autobots living on Earth. They want to use it to return to their home planet of Cybertron, but the signal also attracts the attention of the Terrorcons, who soon make their way to Earth. The Autobots and the Maximals are the only chance humanity has of preserving its planet, which hangs precariously in the balance…

Can you watch 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ on Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.

    Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

