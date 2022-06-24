How to Watch ‘Trevor: The Musical’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Believe it or not, it does get better. In celebration of Pride Weekend, Disney+ is premiering the filmed version of award-winning Off-Broadway musical “Trevor: The Musical” on Friday, June 24. Based on the Academy Award-winning short film, “Trevor” is a deeply moving, funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance. You can watch all of the singing and dancing goodness with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Trevor: The Musical’

When: Friday, June 24

Friday, June 24 TV: Disney+

Disney+

About ‘Trevor: The Musical’

As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him under the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. “Trevor: The Musical” is about living your best life with lots of passion… and a touch of pizzazz.

The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor” which ultimately inspired the founding of LGBTQ youth suicide prevention nonprofit The Trevor Project.

Thirteen-year-old Holden William Hagelberger stars in the title role and the musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. The musical reunited members of the creative team behind the Tony-winning Carole King bio-musical “Beautiful” in director Marc Bruni and choreographer Josh Prince.

