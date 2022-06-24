How to Watch ‘Trevor: The Musical’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
Believe it or not, it does get better. In celebration of Pride Weekend, Disney+ is premiering the filmed version of award-winning Off-Broadway musical “Trevor: The Musical” on Friday, June 24. Based on the Academy Award-winning short film, “Trevor” is a deeply moving, funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance. You can watch all of the singing and dancing goodness with a Subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘Trevor: The Musical’
- When: Friday, June 24
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.
About ‘Trevor: The Musical’
As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him under the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. “Trevor: The Musical” is about living your best life with lots of passion… and a touch of pizzazz.
Trevor: The Musical
Follows a charming 13-year-old on a turbulent journey of self-discovery. After an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.
The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor” which ultimately inspired the founding of LGBTQ youth suicide prevention nonprofit The Trevor Project.
Thirteen-year-old Holden William Hagelberger stars in the title role and the musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. The musical reunited members of the creative team behind the Tony-winning Carole King bio-musical “Beautiful” in director Marc Bruni and choreographer Josh Prince.
Can You Stream ‘Trevor: The Musical’ for Free on Disney+?
Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial, so you will have to subscribe to the streaming service to watch “Trevor: The Musical.” For the best value, consider the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu+, & ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Trevor: The Musical’ on Disney+?
“Trevor: The Musical” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices. You can access Disney+ on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up