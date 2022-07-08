How to Watch ‘Trigger Point’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Peacock is set to add to its growing list of originals with “Trigger Point,” a new series set in the world of bomb disposal. Based in London, the series stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester. Originally produced for ITV in the U.K., the series consists of six 60-minute episodes set to debut on Peacock on Friday, July 8. You can watch all of the action with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch “Trigger Point”

When: Friday, July 8

Friday, July 8 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About “Trigger Point”

The latest series from Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television, “Trigger Point” joins a long list of British shows that stream on Peacock in the U.S., like “Downton Abbey,” “Line of Duty,” and the original “Queer as Folk.”

Trigger Point January 23, 2022 For London’s bomb disposal experts, no day is ever the same as they risk their lives protecting the city from harm.

“When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over one summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate,” Peacock said of the show. “Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit – but how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity?”

Along with McClure and Lester, the series includes Mark Stanley, Warren Brown, Kerry Godliman, and Cal MacAninch.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Trigger Point” on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.