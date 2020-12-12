How to Watch Troy vs. Coastal Carolina on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST, the Troy Trojans face the #13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.
Troy Trojans vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- When: Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST
- TV: ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|$5.99
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•