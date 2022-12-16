How to Watch 2022 Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy Cure Bowl Live Online Without Cable

On Friday, December 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the #24 Troy Trojans face the #25 UTSA Roadrunners from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Troy Trojans vs. UTSA Roadrunners

When: Friday, December 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Sling TV

The Troy Trojans and UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a FBS bowl game featuring conference champions. Both teams have won 10 games after starting the season with two losses in their first three games. Troy won their first Sun Belt title since 2017, while UTSA repeated as Conference USA champs.

To watch the game, the 2022 Cure Bowl between Troy and UTSA will be airing on ESPN and is available to stream online.

Live Streaming Options for 2022 Cure Bowl

Can you stream Troy vs. UTSA on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the 2022 Cure Bowl on the streaming service.

UTSA vs. Troy Game Preview: Cure Bowl features matchup of conference champs Troy, UTSA

Cure Bowl

No. 23 Troy (11-2) vs. No. 22 UTSA (11-2), Dec. 16, 3 p.m. Eastern, (ESPN)

FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Troy by 1½

Series: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The winner of the only FBS bowl matchup featuring conference champions will finish on an 11-game winning streak. Troy and UTSA both rattled off 10 consecutive wins after losing two of three to begin the season. The Trojans captured their first Sun Belt title since 2017 and the Roadrunners repeated as Conference USA champs.

KEY MATCHUP

UTSA’s prolific QB Frank Harris against a Troy defense that has limited opponents to 325.3 yards and 17.5 points per game. Harris, a red-shirt senior who’s already announced he’ll return for another season with the Roadrunners moving to the American Athletic Conference, ranked fourth nationally in total offense at 342.5 per game. He’s thrown for 3,865 yards and 31 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions, while also rushing for 588 yards and nine TDs. The high-scoring Roadrunners average 486.1 yards and 38.7 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Troy: QB Gunnar Watson has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,705 yards, 13 TDs and 10 interceptions. RB Kimani Vidal is the Trojans’ leading rusher with 1,059 yards and nine TDs, while RB DK Billingsley has run for 656 yards and eight TDs.

UTSA: Harris has plenty of playmakers around him, including WRs Zakhari Franklin (86 receptions, 1,100 yards, 14 TDs) and Joshua Cephus (87 catches, 985 yards, six TDs). RBs Kevorian Barnes and Brendan Brady have combined for 1,412 yards and 15 TDs rushing.

FACTS & FIGURES

Troy is No. 24 in the CFP rankings. UTSA is 25th. … The Trojans lost to Mississippi 28-10 and Appalachian State 32-28 during the regular season. UTSA’s only losses were Houston 37-35 in triple overtime and at Texas 41-20. … The Roadrunners are 0-3 all-time in bowl games, including a 38-24 loss to San Diego State in last year’s Frisco Bowl. … Troy’s defense allowed just 3.92 points per game in the fourth quarter this season, with seven of 13 opponents going scoreless over the final 15 minutes of regulation. … Sun Belt defensive player of the year Carlton Martial is Troy’s top defender with 563 career tackles, along with six interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. … UTSA is 0-10 all-time vs. opponents ranked in the Top 25.