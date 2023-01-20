How to Watch ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Apple’s NAACP Image Award-winning series “ Truth Be Told ” returns to Apple TV+ for its third season beginning this week. The crime drama stars Octavia Spencer as a journalist and podcaster who starts searching for clues to learn the truth about an unsolved case. The storyline is based on Kathleen Barber’s book titled “While You Were Sleeping” and was created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Don’t miss the Season 3 premiere on Friday, Jan. 20. You can watch Truth Be Told: Season 3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About 'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Premiere

In “Truth Be Told” Season 3, Poppy Scoville (Spencer) is digging into the disappearances of several Black girls. Upon learning about these missing young girls, Poppy discovers that their names aren’t being mentioned by the media and few efforts are in place to make sure they are found safely. Working alongside Poppy this season is an unorthodox principal played by Gabrielle Union, who is a new addition to the cast. They band together to keep the girls’ names in the public eye and raise awareness of their disappearances.

While Poppy attempts to track down these missing girls and fight against trafficking, risking her life at times, she also faces a personal battle. She wants to do what’s right, but that may not be the best choice for her career as a journalist and podcaster. Ultimately, she wants to show the power of pursuing justice in the public eye.

Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee, and Tami Roman are all returning for Season 3.

Can you watch 'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Premiere for free?

Yes, Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Truth Be Told: Season 3 on Apple TV+.

'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Premiere Schedule

For the next 10 weeks, one episode of “Truth Be Told” will drop weekly only on Apple TV+. The schedule is as follows.

Episode 1: Friday, Jan. 20

Episode 2: Friday, Jan. 27

Episode 3: Friday, Feb. 3

Episode 4: Friday, Feb. 10

Episode 5: Friday, Feb 17 Episode 6: Friday, Feb. 24

Episode 7: Friday, Mar. 3

Episode 8: Friday, Mar. 10

Episode 9: Friday, Mar. 17

Episode 10: Friday, Mar. 24

Can you watch 'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Truth Be Told: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch Truth Be Told: Season 3 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Premiere Trailer