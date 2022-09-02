How to Watch ‘Trying’ Season 3 Finale for Free with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Apple TV+ seems to have a knack for comedies with sincerity. That trait is what gives “Ted Lasso” such popularity, and it’s working for another Apple series “Trying.” The show follows the trials and tribulations of Nikki and Jason, a young couple who just wants to have a baby. Seems simple enough, right? But life happens when you’ve made other plans, as Nikki and Jason find out all too soon. The show’s third season finale is dropping on Friday, Sept. 2, and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Trying’ Season 3 Finale

About ‘Trying’

The first two seasons of “Trying,” the series created by Andy Wolton, center on the main couple’s quest to become a family. In the new season, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) are adjusting to suddenly having their plans work out even more fruitfully than they expected!

Having successfully adopted not one, but two children, the couple has had their dream realized. But parenting is one thing on paper and a completely different thing when you’re doing it — especially when you’ve gone from zero children to two in the blink of an eye.

This challenge tests Jason and Nikki’s relationship in ways that they never thought it would. It also has drastic consequences for their social lives, other familiar relationships, and their work lives. They’re holding onto sanity for dear life, but can they be successful parents at the same time? The show was renewed for a fourth season earlier this week, so tune in to the Season 3 finale of “Trying” to find out to get caught up.

Can You Stream The Season 3 Finale of ‘Trying’ For Free?

If you’re not a customer of Apple TV+ already, yes! New subscribers get a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+, and after the first week a subscription is $4.99 per month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Trying’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com