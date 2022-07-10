How to Watch ‘Tuca & Bertie’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Tuca & Bertie” is a rare case of a series being canceled by Netflix and then living on somewhere else. Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim will air the third season premiere Sunday, July 10, at 12 midnight ET. In addition to its return to Adult Swim, the episodes will arrive the next day on HBO Max. You can watch the Adult Swim debut with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The “Tuca & Bertie” Season 3 Premiere

You can watch the season premiere the next day on HBO Max.

About “Tuca & Bertie,” Season 3

Created by Lisa Hanawalt, “Tuca & Bertie” is an animated series that stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as two colorful birds. The two are described by Cartoon Network as “colorful bird girl besties who navigate the ups and downs of adulting in life, love, and everything in between.”

The first season of “Tuca & Bertie” is on Netflix while Season 2 is available to binge on HBO Max.

This year’s guest stars include Maria Bamford, Paget Brewster, Nicole Byer, Margaret Cho, Kether Donohue, Cole Escola, Victoria Moroles, Randall Park, and Paul F. Tompkins, along with Justina Machado, Matthew Rhys, Nico Santos, and Janelle James.

How to Stream the “Tuca & Bertie” season premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “Tuca & Bertie” season premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

