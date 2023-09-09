 Skip to Content
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tulane 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Mike Nelson

On Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT, the #24 Tulane Green Wave face the #20 Ole Miss Rebels from Yulman Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tulane Green Wave vs. Ole Miss Rebels

  • When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
  • Location: Tulane’s Yulman Stadium | New Orleans, LA 70118
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Tulane vs. Ole Miss game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Fubo. Find out more about your options below.

Can you stream Tulane vs. Ole Miss on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tulane vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulane vs. Ole Miss on Fubo?

You can watch the Tulane vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN2 with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulane vs. Ole Miss on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tulane vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulane vs. Ole Miss on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tulane vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulane vs. Ole Miss on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tulane vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulane vs. Ole Miss on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Tulane vs. Ole Miss game on the streaming service.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Preview: No. 20 Ole Miss visits a No. 24 Tulane team seeking an early signature win

No. 20 Mississippi (1-0) at No. 24 Tulane (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Line: Mississippi by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Ole Miss leads, 42-28.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams need to win, or at least play this non-conference game close, to remain in the AP Top 25. Following a lopsided victory over a lower-tier opponent that did not challenge them, the Rebels could use a victory over a ranked opponent before beginning its tough SEC schedule. A Tulane victory would put the Green Wave on an early trajectory to vie for a second straight New Years Six bowl bid.

KEY MATCHUP

Mississippi receiver Tre Harris against Tulane cornerback Jarius Monroe. Harris caught four touchdown passes last week. Monroe is the Green Wave’s top defensive back and had a team-leading three interceptions last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mississippi: QB Jaxson Dart passed for 334 yards and four TDs in less than three quarters in the Rebels’ 73-7 rout of Mercer last weekend.

Tulane: Fourth-year QB Michael Pratt was named American Athletic Conference offensive player of the week after connecting on 14 of 15 passes for 294 yards and four TDs — three of 47 or more yards — in a 37-17 victory over South Alabama last weekend.

FACTS & FIGURES

Mississippi has won the past 12 meetings on the field, including results that were subsequently vacated because of NCAA infractions. … Tulane has won its past three games against ranked teams. … This game will mark the first time a ranked opponent from a power conference has visited Tulane’s on-campus Yulman Stadium, which opened in 2014. It is also the first time Tulane has hosted a power conference team since Wake Forest visited in 2018. … Ole Miss broke its single-game record for yards passing with 524 (from three different QBs) against Mercer. … The Rebels’ 73 points against Mercer were the most under current coach Lane Kiffin and tied for seventh most in a game in school history. … Tulane’s defense forced four turnovers last week on two fumble recoveries and two interceptions (Tulane’s offense also forced a turnover during a South Alabama fumble return). … Tulane’s defense held South Alabama to 75 yards rushing last week. … Pratt was given time off from practice this week after taking several heavy hits in Tulane’s opener, but coach Willie Fritz said Pratt would start.

