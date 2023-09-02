How to Watch Tulane vs South Alabama 2023 College Football Game Live for Free

No. 24 Tulane takes on South Alabama in a college football season opener that has a considerable amount of significance for both teams. Tulane, coming off a stellar 12-2 season, aims to justify its preseason ranking and kickstart its campaign for consecutive American Athletic Conference titles while South Alabama is looking to build on its successful 10-win 2022 season and secure a victory over a ranked opponent. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to watch the Green Wave vs. Jaguars game:

About the 2023 Tulane vs. South Alabama Game:

The key matchup to watch will be Tulane’s running game against South Alabama’s stout defensive front. With Tyjae Spears departing for the NFL, Tulane’s ground attack faces the challenge of filling the void. However, South Alabama’s defense, which ranked third nationally last season in fewest yards rushing allowed per game, presents a formidable obstacle for the Green Wave. This clash of strength versus strength promises to be a thrilling contest within the game.

The players to watch include South Alabama’s QB Carter Bradley, who set a program record for total yards of offense last season with an impressive 3,393 yards. Meanwhile, Tulane’s fourth-year QB Michael Pratt, a rising star, amassed over 3,000 passing yards and 27 touchdowns last year, in addition to 478 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Both quarterbacks have garnered attention on various award watch lists, raising the anticipation for their performances in this high-stakes opener.

There are multiple ways to watch the Wave play against the Jaguars this weekend. We’ve rounded up the most commonly asked questions for you here:

