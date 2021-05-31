How to Watch ‘Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy’ & ‘Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street’ Live For Free

Monday, May 31 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, a two-day slaughter resulting in 300 deaths and the destruction of a prominent Black business district. Two new specials, “Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy” and “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street,” air on Monday in honor of those events. You can watch them live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy’

When: Monday, May 31 at 10:00 PM ET/PT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Gayle King, co-anchor of “CBS This Morning”, will host “Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy.” The special features first-person stories from 17 survivors, descendants, historians, and leaders. “For years, what happened in Tulsa was hidden from America,” says King. “Many people still are unaware of the depth of death and destruction that occurred 100 years ago. It is important to dig up the past in order to realize a better future.”

Alvin Patrick, executive producer of the CBS News Race & Culture Unit, says, “These were two days that will live in infamy. It is important on this 100th anniversary to reflect on this tragedy, to educate people about what happened and examine how the massacre still reverberates today in Tulsa and across the country.”

How to Watch ‘Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street’ on May 31

When: Monday, May 31 at 9 PM ET/PT

TV: CNN

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

“Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street” celebrates the Black cultural renaissance in the Greenwood district in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The history will be shown through archival media, contemporary interviews, and first-hand accounts from letters and diary entries. The documentary also investigates the details of the Tulsa race riot. It even includes footage of the search for the mass graves.

How to Stream 'Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy' and 'Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street'

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch "Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy" and "Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street" live on CBS and CNN.

