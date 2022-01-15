How to Watch Houston vs. Tulsa Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane face the #11 Houston Cougars from Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Houston Cougars

When: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Houston vs. Tulsa Game Preview: Tulsa hosts Temple following Dunn's 33-point game

Temple Owls (9-6, 2-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-7, 0-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -3; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Damian Dunn scored 33 points in Temple’s 78-75 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-3 in home games. Tulsa is fourth in the AAC with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Sam Griffin averaging 4.8.

The Owls are 2-2 against AAC opponents. Temple scores 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin is averaging 16.9 points for the Golden Hurricane. Jeriah Horne is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Khalif Battle is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.5 points. Dunn is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.