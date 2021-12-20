How to Watch Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa Live for Free Online on December 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane face the Old Dominion Monarchs from Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

The Tulsa vs. Old Dominion game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Old Dominion on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tulsa vs. Old Dominion game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Old Dominion on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tulsa vs. Old Dominion game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Old Dominion on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tulsa vs. Old Dominion game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Old Dominion on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tulsa vs. Old Dominion game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Old Dominion on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tulsa vs. Old Dominion game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Old Dominion on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tulsa vs. Old Dominion game.

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Old Dominion on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tulsa vs. Old Dominion game.

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa Game Preview: Old Dominion to play Tulsa in 2nd ever Myrtle Beach Bowl

By The Associated Press

Old Dominion (6-6, Conference USA) vs. Tulsa (6-6, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Conway, South Carolina

TOP PLAYERS

Old Dominion: TE Zack Kuntz, 71 catches for 694 yards, five touchdowns.

Tulsa: QB Davis Brin, 2,984 yards passing, 16 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Old Dominion: The Monarchs advanced to a bowl for the second time in history by winning their last five games. It’s their first time in the postseason since the 2016 Bahamas Bowl.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane won their final three games of the season to reach a bowl. They’ve averaged 436 yards a game, second behind undefeated Cincinnati in the AAC.

LAST TIME

The teams have never played before.

BOWL HISTORY

Old Dominion: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, second time reaching the FBS postseason.

Tulsa: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 23rd bowl appearance in school history.