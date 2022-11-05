How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane face the #19 Tulane Green Wave from Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Tulane Green Wave

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

The Tulsa vs. Tulane game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Tulane on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tulsa vs. Tulane game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Tulane on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tulsa vs. Tulane game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Tulane on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tulsa vs. Tulane game on ESPNU with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Tulane on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tulsa vs. Tulane game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Tulane on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tulsa vs. Tulane game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tulsa vs. Tulane on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Tulsa vs. Tulane game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Preview: No. 19 Tulane, QB Michael Pratt visit recent nemesis Tulsa

No. 19 Tulane (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference, No. 19 CFP) at Tulsa (3-5, 1-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Line: Tulane by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tulsa 12-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A win will keep Tulane in the Top 25, but a loss would likely mean an exit from the poll. A victory keeps the Green Wave undefeated in the AAC standings. Challenging games at home against No. 25 UCF, SMU, and Cincinnati remain on the schedule. For Tulsa, an upset would give it a good chance to make a third consecutive bowl game. A loss would mean it has to win its final three games at Memphis, at home against USF, and at Houston to become bowl eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

Tulsa’s defense has played well against Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt in two previous victories. The Golden Hurricane must find a way to curtail Pratt’s running skills, as well as keep him from completing long passes. Pratt averages 245.4 yards per game passing and 30.7 yards rushing per game. Tulsa only allows 182.9 yards passing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulane: Tyjae Spears leads Tulane with 588 yards and nine touchdowns rushing. He ran for 104 yards on 14 carries last season against Tulsa. He is coming off a 24-carry, 125-yard game against Memphis. He could have a big day against Tulsa defense that gives up 210 yards per game on the ground.

Tulsa: Keylon Stokes is Tulsa’s career receiving yards leader with 3,474 yards, having broken Howard Twilley’s 57-year old record two weeks ago. He is third in the nation with 924 yards this season. He has 53 receptions and five touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tulsa has won the last two games in the series, is 7-1 at home against Tulane, and 5-4 at Tulane. … Current Tulsa Athletic Director Rick Dickson was the Tulane AD from 2000-15. His first AD job was at Tulsa, in his hometown and at the school where he was a defensive back from 1990-94. … Tulane’s ranking is the first in school history in the nine years of CFP rankings.