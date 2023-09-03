How to Watch Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee Football Game Live Without Cable

It’s the Red Tails Classic. For another year in a row, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers face the Fort Valley State Wildcats from Cramton Bowl. The game is set to air on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT, exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s all the info on how to watch the game:

Tuskegee Golden Tigers vs. Fort Valley State Wildcats

When : Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT Location : Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL 36104

: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL 36104 TV : ESPNU

: ESPNU Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, or Fubo. More about those options below.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on Fubo?

You can watch the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on ESPNU with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on ESPNU with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on the streaming service.

