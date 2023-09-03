 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
College Football ESPNU
Tuskegee Golden Tigers Fort Valley State Wildcats

How to Watch Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee Football Game Live Without Cable

Mike Nelson

It’s the Red Tails Classic. For another year in a row, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers face the Fort Valley State Wildcats from Cramton Bowl. The game is set to air on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT, exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s all the info on how to watch the game:

Tuskegee Golden Tigers vs. Fort Valley State Wildcats

The Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, or Fubo. More about those options below.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on Fubo?

You can watch the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on ESPNU with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on ESPNU with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley State game on the streaming service.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPNU^
$15 (≥ $99.99)		^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: ESPNU

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee Game Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.