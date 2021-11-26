How to Watch ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

The twisted but true story, “Twas the Fight Before Christmas” features a man who will do anything to spread Christmas cheer, even if it means battling it out with his neighbors in court. The documentary airs on Friday, November 26. You can stream with a subscription to Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas’

When: Friday, November 26

Stream: Watch with a 7-day free trial to Apple TV+

About ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas’

Jeremy Morris, aka “Mr. Christmas” loves the holiday festivities a little too much… at least that’s what his neighbors think.

“Twas The Fight Before Christmas” takes place in a North Idaho neighborhood, whose world is about to be turned upside down by one man’s obsession with hosting the biggest Christmas event in America. However, when lawyer, Jeremy Morris is confronted by the homeowners’ association for violating the neighborhood rules, a fight starts which threatens the very foundations of their community and the holiday spirit.

A Dorothy St. Pictures production, the documentary film is produced by Julia Nottingham and Lisa Gomer Howes, executive produced by Chris Smith, and directed by Becky Read.

‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas November 24, 2021 In this true-life twist on a holiday fable, Jeremy Morris brings a whole new meaning to Christmas spirit when his extravagant seasonal display sparks a dispute with his neighbors that lands them all in court.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.