 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The twisted but true story, “Twas the Fight Before Christmas” features a man who will do anything to spread Christmas cheer, even if it means battling it out with his neighbors in court. The documentary airs on Friday, November 26. You can stream with a subscription to Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas’

When: Friday, November 26
Stream: Watch with a 7-day free trial to Apple TV+

About ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas’

Jeremy Morris, aka “Mr. Christmas” loves the holiday festivities a little too much… at least that’s what his neighbors think.

“Twas The Fight Before Christmas” takes place in a North Idaho neighborhood, whose world is about to be turned upside down by one man’s obsession with hosting the biggest Christmas event in America. However, when lawyer, Jeremy Morris is confronted by the homeowners’ association for violating the neighborhood rules, a fight starts which threatens the very foundations of their community and the holiday spirit.

A Dorothy St. Pictures production, the documentary film is produced by Julia Nottingham and Lisa Gomer Howes, executive produced by Chris Smith, and directed by Becky Read.

‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas

November 24, 2021

In this true-life twist on a holiday fable, Jeremy Morris brings a whole new meaning to Christmas spirit when his extravagant seasonal display sparks a dispute with his neighbors that lands them all in court.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial
apple.com

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. While the quantity of content is limited for now, the service plans to add additional content every single month.

They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial
$4.99 / month
apple.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.