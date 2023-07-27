How to Watch ‘Twisted Metal’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Strap in, Peacock subscribers! The service is about to add another high-octane action show to its lineup in “Twisted Metal,” the adaptation of the popular video game series from the 2000s. The show, which premieres on Peacock on Thursday, July 27 stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a talkative milkman with amnesia who must deliver a package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. You can watch Twisted Metal: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Twisted Metal’ Series Premiere
In the horrors of the future, there aren’t many opportunities to better your life. John Doe has just been offered one, but in order to secure it he has to deliver a mysterious package to a person he’s never heard of, and fight his way to the person’s front door in what could be generously called a death machine.
At his side is Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), the tight-lipped car thief with a penchant for danger. Quiet is a certified badass, but they’ll need each and every one of her ax-wielding skills to deliver the package while still in one piece. The dangers of the open road are bad enough, but once they attract the attention of a certain clown driving an ice-cream truck, all bets are officially off.
Can you watch ‘Twisted Metal’ Series Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Twisted Metal: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.
Can you watch ‘Twisted Metal’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Twisted Metal: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Twisted Metal’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Twisted Metal: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Twisted Metal’ Series Premiere Trailer
Twisted Metal: Season 1July 27, 2023
