Tyler Perry's Ruthless

How to Watch ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Season 2 Return For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

After a mid-season break, the second season of “Tyler Perry's Ruthless” returns to BET+. BET+ is a joint venture between Tyler Perry Studios and BET Networks. Episode 10 is available to stream beginning Thursday, November 25. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial to BET+ through Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’

About ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’

“Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” a spin-off of “Tyler Perry's The Oval”, follows Ruth Truesdale as she gets entangled in a scandalous cult. After bringing her young daughter into the cult as well, both of them must play along with the powerful fanatics. Meanwhile, Truesdale is searching for a way out.

About the series’ return, BET teased, “The powerful, the loyal, and even the Highest can fall.”

“Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” stars Melissa L. Williams as Ruth Truesdale, Matt Cedeño as The Highest, Lenny Thomas as Dikhan, Yvonne Senat Jones as Tally, and Jaime M. Callica as Agent Brian Rollins. Stephanie Charles, Herve Clermont, Baadja-Lyna Odums, Blue Kimble, Anthony Bless, and Michelle Nuñez are also featured in the series.

How Much Does BET+ Cost?

BET+ costs $9.99 per month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

On What Devices Can I Stream BET+?

BET+ is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, iOS, and Android.

Where to Stream ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Season One

If you missed the first season of the series, or if you would like to rewatch it, you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

