How to Watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

How far would you go to protect your family? That’s the question Ruth must ask herself in “Ruthless,” which returns to BET+ on Thursday, April 20 for its fourth season. Ruth joined a religious sect in hopes of finding answers for herself and her daughter, but the sect soon turns out to be a cult. Now, Ruth must find a way to escape, and she’ll stop at nothing to save her child. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+ .

About Tyler Perry's 'Ruthless' Season 4 Premiere

“Ruthless” is the riveting story of a young woman who has become entangled in a scandalous cult of powerful sex-crazed fanatics. At first, she thought the cult would help her find the answers she needed in a world that too often leaves its inhabitants with nothing. But she quickly learns the truth about the group, and attempts to dig deeper to find out the secrets of its leader, a man called The Highest.

Ruth must now continue to play along with until she can find a way to free herself and her young daughter. In doing so, she must carefully avoid tipping off faithful members of the cult, including FBI agents who infiltrated the group to bring it down, but have since become converts themselves. This season will bring the most dangerous challenges yet for Ruth, but will she be able to save herself and her daughter once and for all?

