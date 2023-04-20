 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
BET+

How to Watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

How far would you go to protect your family? That’s the question Ruth must ask herself in “Ruthless,” which returns to BET+ on Thursday, April 20 for its fourth season. Ruth joined a religious sect in hopes of finding answers for herself and her daughter, but the sect soon turns out to be a cult. Now, Ruth must find a way to escape, and she’ll stop at nothing to save her child. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.

How to Watch Tyler Perry's 'Ruthless' Season 4 Premiere

About Tyler Perry's 'Ruthless' Season 4 Premiere

“Ruthless” is the riveting story of a young woman who has become entangled in a scandalous cult of powerful sex-crazed fanatics. At first, she thought the cult would help her find the answers she needed in a world that too often leaves its inhabitants with nothing. But she quickly learns the truth about the group, and attempts to dig deeper to find out the secrets of its leader, a man called The Highest.

Ruth must now continue to play along with until she can find a way to free herself and her young daughter. In doing so, she must carefully avoid tipping off faithful members of the cult, including FBI agents who infiltrated the group to bring it down, but have since become converts themselves. This season will bring the most dangerous challenges yet for Ruth, but will she be able to save herself and her daughter once and for all?

Can you watch Tyler Perry's 'Ruthless' Season 4 Premiere for free?

BET+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless’ Season 4 Premiere on BET+.

What devices can you use to stream Tyler Perry's 'Ruthless' Season 4 Premiere?

You can watch BET+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Tyler Perry's 'Ruthless' Season 4 Premiere Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    bet+ via amazon.com

    BET+

    BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits.

    BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming.

    7-Day Trial
    $9.99 / month
    bet+ via amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.