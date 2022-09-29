How to Watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Zatima’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The newest drama from superstar director Tyler Perry is coming exclusively to BET+ on Thursday, Sept. 29. “Zatima,” a spin-off of Perry’s series “Sistas,” will bring back DeVale Ellis to play Zac Taylor and Crystal Renee Hayslett to play Fatima Wilson. You can catch the series premiere of “Zatima” with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.

How to Watch ‘Zatima’

About ‘Zatima’

“Zatima” will follow two returning characters, Zac and Fatima, as they attempt to navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. Joining Zac and Fatima in the cast of characters are Bryce, a relatively new friend of Zac’s who works with Gary and is helping Zac with his stock investments; Nathan, a frequent basketball companion of Zac’s with a conflicted soul; Angela, Bryce’s girlfriend, who instantly realizes that she’s heard all about the shady corners of Zac’s life from Bryce; Tony, a friend of Zac’s who comes down hard on Zac for moving in with Fatima, and Belinda, Fatima’s “tell like it is” friend who adds a whole new layer of challenges to Zac and Fatima’s relationship.

“Zatima” is just the latest Tyler Perry contribution to hit BET+. In fact, BET+ is a joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, and is the leading streaming service for the Black community. With thousands of hours of hit movies, TV shows, stand-up specials, stage plays, and more, BET+ offers the best of Black culture, including exclusive originals from best-in-class creators like “Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club,” Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless” and “Bruh,” Carl Weber’s “The Family Business” and Will Packer’s “Bigger,” to name a few.

Can You Stream ‘Zatima’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you’re not already a BET+ customer, yes! BET+ offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Zatima’ on BET+?

BET+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial bet+ via amazon.com BET+ BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits. … BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming. 7-Day Trial $9.99 / month bet+ via amazon.com