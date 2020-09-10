UAB at Miami Live Stream: How to Stream Blazers/Hurricanes on ACC Network Free Online

On Thursday, September 10th, at 8:00 PM ET, the UAB Blazers face the Miami Hurricanes from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UAB Blazers @ Miami Hurricanes

Miami comes into the game with a new QB D’Eriq King, as a transfer from SMU hoping to help a struggling offense from a year ago. UAB is coming off of an opening season victory over Central Arkansas 45-35.

UAB is known for their strong rush attack, which saw 233 years in their victory over Central Arkansas. Miami is hoping transfer Quincy Roche, who was ACC Defensive Player of the Year, will slow UAB’s ground game.

