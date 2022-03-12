How to Watch C-USA Championship: Louisiana Tech vs. UAB Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the UAB Blazers face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs from Ford Center at The Star. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UAB Blazers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The UAB vs. Louisiana Tech game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream UAB vs. Louisiana Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the UAB vs. Louisiana Tech game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UAB vs. Louisiana Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the UAB vs. Louisiana Tech game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UAB vs. Louisiana Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the UAB vs. Louisiana Tech game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UAB vs. Louisiana Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UAB vs. Louisiana Tech game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UAB vs. Louisiana Tech on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the UAB vs. Louisiana Tech game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UAB vs. Louisiana Tech on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the UAB vs. Louisiana Tech game.

Can you stream UAB vs. Louisiana Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the UAB vs. Louisiana Tech game.

Louisiana Tech vs. UAB Game Preview: UAB Blazers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs play for C-USA Championship

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (24-9, 12-6 C-USA) vs. UAB Blazers (26-7, 14-4 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs meet in the C-USA Championship.

The Blazers are 16-1 on their home court. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA with 13.2 assists per game led by Jordan Walker averaging 4.9.

The Bulldogs are 12-6 in conference play. Louisiana Tech averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UAB won the last matchup 87-74 on March 5. Walker scored 24 to help lead UAB to the win, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 20 points for Louisiana Tech.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Quan Jackson is shooting 56.1% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for UAB.

Lofton is averaging 16.1 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 93.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 60.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.