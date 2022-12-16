How to Watch 2022 Bahamas Bowl Game – Miami (OH) vs. UAB Live Online Without Cable

On Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST, the UAB Blazers face the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl from Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, BS. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN.

UAB Blazers vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

When: Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Sling TV

The 2022 Bahamas Bowl between UAB and Miami (OH) will be airing on ESPN. The least expensive option is a subscription of Sling TV, which includes ESPN in their Sling Orange Plan. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The two 6-6 teams will go head-to-head in this matchup, where the Blazers will rely on their top 5 ranked running game lead by DeWayne McBride. QB Aveon Smith of Miami (OH) will be the key to offense for the RedHawks, having gone 5-3 since becoming the starter.

Live Streaming Options for Bahamas Bowl

Can you stream UAB vs. Miami (OH) on Sling TV?

You can watch the UAB vs. Miami (OH) game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV's Orange Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UAB vs. Miami (OH) on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the UAB vs. Miami (OH) game on the streaming service.

Can you stream UAB vs. Miami (OH) on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the UAB vs. Miami (OH) game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UAB vs. Miami (OH) on fuboTV?

You can watch the UAB vs. Miami (OH) game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UAB vs. Miami (OH) on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the UAB vs. Miami (OH) game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UAB vs. Miami (OH) on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UAB vs. Miami (OH) game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Miami (OH) vs. UAB Game Preview: UAB and Miami, Ohio kick off bowl season in Bahamas Bowl

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Miami, Ohio (6-6, Mid-American) vs UAB (6-6, Conference USA), Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: UAB by 10 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are trying to finish with winning records after gaining bowl eligibility with wins in their final regular-season game. The Blazers play their finale under interim coach Bryant Vincent, who led the team all season. Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer has been hired as head coach. The Blazers are seeking their third bowl win in seven tries and second in a row. Miami is also going for back-to-back bowl wins and looking to finish the season with a third straight victory.

KEY MATCHUP

UAB’s running game against the MAC’s top run defense. Led by DeWayne McBride, the Blazers are fifth nationally in rushing, averaging 243.8 yards per game and 6.0 yards per carry. Miami leads the league in scoring defense (22.5 ppg) and run defense (135.8 ypg). The RedHawks have held four opponents under 100 yards rushing and allowed 15 rushing touchdowns this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UAB: RB DeWayne McBride leads the nation with 1,713 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns on the ground in 11 games, both among his nine school records. Conference USA’s player of the year is coming off a 272-yard game against Louisiana Tech. McBride is a third-team AP All-American.

Miami: QB Aveon Smith is a dual threat who has gone 5-3 as the starter. Smith has a team-high 503 yards rushing along with 1,137 yards passing while accounting for 15 touchdowns. He started all but four games after Brett Gabbert was injured in the opener.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami is 4-3 in one-score games this season and 13-7 since the 2018 season. The RedHawks have held a lead in all but one game this season. … The Blazers picked up their second bowl win last season, beating No. 13 BYU 31-28 in the Independence Bowl. … Miami scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes to rally for a win over Ball State and gain bowl eligibility. … UAB has already set a school record with 2,925 yards rushing. … The Blazers are seeking their 50th win since returning in 2017 from a program shutdown.