 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch 2020 Gasparilla Bowl: UAB vs. South Carolina Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the UAB Blazers face the South Carolina Gamecocks from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL in the 2020 Gasparilla Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UAB Blazers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$64.99$20$30$30$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: ABC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: ABC + 23 Top Cable Channels