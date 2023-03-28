How to Watch Utah Valley vs. UAB 2023 NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament Seminfinals

The NCAA Tournaments aren’t the only places where championship basketball is happening this week. On Tuesday, March 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET, the UAB Blazerswill face off against the Utah Valley Wolverines in the semifinals of the NIT Tournament. The winner will face off against the winner of the Wisconsin and North Texas matchup happening earlier in the evening. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

UAB Blazers vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

The NIT semifinal between UAB vs. UVU will stream on ESPN2, which is available with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. We will run through all of the best options for you to check out the game.

Can you stream UAB vs. Utah Valley on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is our top option to stream UAB vs. UVU for a number of reasons. Not only is ESPN a Disney-owned outlet (like Hulu), but it comes with the best bonus benefits in streaming, making it an unbeatable deal for folks interested in sports and entertainment.

When you subscribe to the streaming service, you will be able to watch the Badgers take on the Mean Green on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, but the streamer will also add on the Disney Bundle at no extra cost to you. So if you are already paying for ESPN+ or Disney+ separately, you actually would be saving money if you added a subscription to Hulu Live TV. That way, you’d see everything that Disney’s three on-demand streamers have to offer, while also gaining access to more than 70 top channels.

When you factor in the free subscription to ESPN+ and what’s available on Hulu + Live TV, it is a sports fan’s dream. You will also get access to other college sports networks with your subscription, such as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UAB vs. Utah Valley on DIRECTV STREAM?

If you don’t really need the Disney Bundle to watch UAB vs. Utah Valley, you’ll want to look into DIRECTV STREAM. The service is offering a special deal right now: a five-day free trial plus $10 off your first three months of the Choice Plan. Plans to this service start at $64.99 per month and include more major cable channels than any other live TV streaming platform on the market.

Can you stream UAB vs. Utah Valley on Fubo?

If you’re looking for another free option to see the game, a seven-day free trial of Fubo could be just the ticket for you. This service offers a metric ton of live sports options, including Bally Sports regional sports networks and much more. Plans start at $85.98 per month (including RSN fees), but you’ll see UAB vs. Utah Valley for free when you sign up as a new customer.

Can you stream UAB vs. Utah Valley on Sling TV?

The cheapest way to see this matchup is with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month, meaning instead of $40 for your first 30 days you’ll pay just $20. ESPN and ESPN3 will also be included in a Sling Orange subscription, and you’ll get a fantastic breadth of entertainment options from Lifetime, AMC and many more networks.

Can you stream UAB vs. Utah Valley on YouTube TV?

The last option on our list of live TV services that will allow you to stream UAB vs. Utah Valley is YouTube TV. This service has plans starting at $72.99, but it comes up last on our list because there are no frills attached. YouTube TV doesn’t offer the same free trial to all new customers, and it doesn’t come with extra services bundled into the price for free.

Can you stream UAB vs. Utah Valley on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the UAB vs. Utah Valley game.

All Live TV Streaming Services