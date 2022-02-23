 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the UCF Knights face the Cincinnati Bearcats from CFE Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCF Knights vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

The UCF vs. Cincinnati game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream UCF vs. Cincinnati on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Cincinnati game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Cincinnati on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Cincinnati game on ESPNU with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Cincinnati on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the UCF vs. Cincinnati game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Cincinnati on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Cincinnati game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Cincinnati on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Cincinnati game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Cincinnati on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the UCF vs. Cincinnati game.

Can you stream UCF vs. Cincinnati on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the UCF vs. Cincinnati game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Preview: UCF hosts Cincinnati after Davenport's 24-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (18-10, 7-7 AAC) at UCF Knights (16-9, 8-7 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the UCF Knights after Jeremiah Davenport scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 75-71 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Knights are 12-3 in home games. UCF is seventh in the AAC in team defense, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Bearcats are 7-7 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati is eighth in the AAC scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is averaging 13.6 points for the Knights. Darius Perry is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

David Dejulius is averaging 14.7 points for the Bearcats. Davenport is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

