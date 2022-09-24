 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. UCF Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the UCF Knights face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCF Knights vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The UCF vs. Georgia Tech game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPNU on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream UCF vs. Georgia Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the UCF vs. Georgia Tech game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Georgia Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Georgia Tech game on ESPNU with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Georgia Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Georgia Tech game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV + Extra Add-on. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Georgia Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Georgia Tech game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Georgia Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Georgia Tech game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Georgia Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the UCF vs. Georgia Tech game on the streaming service.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Game Preview: UCF aims to keep rolling against struggling Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (1-2) at UCF (2-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Line: UCF by 20½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia Tech leads 3-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF looks to improve to 3-1 in its final test before entering American Athletic Conference play. The Knights rebounded from a 20-14 loss to Louisville with a 40-14 rout of Florida Atlantic on the road. Georgia Tech faced ranked opponents in two of its first three games, losing to Clemson and Ole Miss by a combined score of 83-10.

KEY MATCHUP

QB Jeff Sims and the Yellow Jackets’ struggling offense against one of the nation’s stingiest pass defenses. UCF has limited opponents to 121.7 yards per game passing, which ranks seventh nationally among Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: Sims has completed 57.6% of his passes while throwing for 425 yards and one touchdown through three games. Dontae Smith is the team’s leading rusher with 154 yards and three TDs.

UCF: QB John Rhys Plumlee, a transfer from Ole Miss, has completed 60.4% of his passes for 778 yards and five TDs. He’s also the Knights’ leading rusher with 304 yards and three TDs. RB Isaiah Bowser has five TDs rushing, and as a team, UCF is averaging 273 yards per game rushing — fourth in the nation, first in the AAC.

FACTS & FIGURES

Plumlee was named AAC offensive player of the week after accounting for 460 yards total offense and three TDs in UCF’s blowout at FAU. He threw for 339 yards and two scores, while running for 121 yards and one TD. … Georgia Tech is one of five FBS teams that have faced at least two ranked opponents in the first three games. The Yellow Jackets play another next week in Atlantic Coast Conference rival Pittsburgh. … UCF amassed 653 yards of total offense against FAU. The Knights are the only FBS team that’s gained over 600 yards twice this season. … Georgia Tech is seeking its first non-conference road win since beating Georgia in 2016.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.