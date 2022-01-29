How to Watch Houston vs. UCF Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the UCF Knights face the #10 Houston Cougars from CFE Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCF Knights vs. Houston Cougars

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The UCF vs. Houston game will be streaming on ESPN2. You can stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Houston vs. UCF Game Preview: UCF faces No. 7 Houston following Mahan's 20-point game

Houston Cougars (17-3, 6-0 AAC) at UCF Knights (12-6, 4-4 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the No. 7 Houston Cougars after Brandon Mahan scored 20 points in UCF’s 84-79 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Knights have gone 8-2 at home. UCF is seventh in the AAC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. C.J. Walker paces the Knights with 6.1 boards.

The Cougars are 6-0 in conference games. Houston is seventh in the AAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Edwards averaging 4.7.

The Knights and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Perry is averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Knights. Mahan is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Edwards is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.