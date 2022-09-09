 Skip to Content
How to Watch Louisville vs. UCF Live Online on September 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the UCF Knights face the Louisville Cardinals from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals

The UCF vs. Louisville game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream UCF vs. Louisville on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the UCF vs. Louisville game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Louisville on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Louisville game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Louisville on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Louisville game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Louisville on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Louisville game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Louisville on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UCF vs. Louisville game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. Louisville on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the UCF vs. Louisville game on the streaming service.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--

Louisville vs. UCF Game Preview: UCF looks to remain unbeaten against struggling Louisville

Louisville (0-1) at Central Florida (1-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: UCF by 5½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Louisville leads 2-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF looks to win its ninth straight at home and even the all-time series between the Knights and Cardinals, who won last year’s meeting 42-35 in Louisville. It’s the first of two Power Five opponents UCF will host over three weeks, looking to build momentum for the start of American Athletic Conference play on Oct. 1.

KEY MATCHUP

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham against a UCF defense that limited South Carolina State to just 91 yards total offense in the Knights’ 56-10 season-opening victory last week. Cunningham is No. 3 on the Cardinals’ all-time passing list, but is coming off having a streak of 30 consecutive games with at least one touchdown rushing or passing snapped during a 31-7 loss at Syracuse.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisville: A couple of transfers — RB Tiyon Evans (Tennessee) and WR Tyler Hudson (Central Arkansas) — had solid debuts for the Cardinals against Syracuse. Evans finished with 89 yards on 13 carries. Hudson had eight receptions for 102 yards.

UCF: QB John Rhys Plumlee, a transfer from Ole Miss, threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth in the season-opening rout of South Carolina State. WR Javon Baker (five catches, 84 yards, one TD) and TE Kemore Gamble (three receptions, 82 yards, TD) also had strong debuts for the Knights.

FACTS & FIGURES

UCF outgained South Carolina State 605 yards to 91 in its season opener, with Plumlee completing 20 of 31 passes for 308 yards. The Knights QB also rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. … Cunningham is third on Louisville’s career passing list with 10,801 yards. … This is the first meeting between the teams in Orlando.

