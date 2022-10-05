How to Watch SMU vs. UCF Live Online on October 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the UCF Knights face the SMU Mustangs from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCF Knights vs. SMU Mustangs

When: Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN2

After originally supposed to being played on Saturday, SMU-UCF college football game was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. The UCF vs. SMU game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

