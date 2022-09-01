 Skip to Content
How to Watch South Carolina State vs. UCF Live Online on September 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the UCF Knights face the South Carolina State Bulldogs from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

UCF Knights vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

The UCF vs. South Carolina State game is only available with a Subscription to ESPN+. If you subscribe to a Live TV Streaming Service like YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM –– you will need an ESPN+ subscription to watch the game.

Can you stream UCF vs. South Carolina State on Hulu Live TV?

The only Live TV Streaming Service that will be carry the game is Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ as part of your subscription. With your plan, you can also stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. South Carolina State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the UCF vs. South Carolina State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. South Carolina State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the UCF vs. South Carolina State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. South Carolina State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the UCF vs. South Carolina State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. South Carolina State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the UCF vs. South Carolina State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCF vs. South Carolina State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the UCF vs. South Carolina State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. UCF Game Preview

South Carolina State and UCF each open the season to high expectations. South Carolina State, lead by Buddy Pough, is hoping the combo of Corey Fields and Kendrell Flowers will help them win the MEAC title.

UCF defense needs some help, but one area that won’t be a problem is their running game. They will rely on Isiah Bowser at RB, with the help of offseason transfer from Ole Miss John Rhys Plumlee.

UCF is heavily favored at -37.5, so if South Carolina is to win, it would be a major upset of the Knights.

