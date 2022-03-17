 Skip to Content
How to Watch Akron vs. UCLA Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT, the #11 UCLA Bruins face the Akron Zips from Moda Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Akron Zips

The UCLA vs. Akron game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Akron on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Akron game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Akron on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Akron game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Akron on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Akron game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Akron on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Akron game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Akron on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Akron game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Akron on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Akron game.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Akron on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Akron game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Akron vs. UCLA Game Preview: UCLA Bruins play the Akron Zips in first round of NCAA Tournament

Akron Zips (24-9, 14-6 MAC) vs. UCLA Bruins (26-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -13.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Akron Zips.

The Bruins are 15-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins with 5.7 boards.

The Zips are 14-6 in MAC play. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Ali Ali averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists. Jaquez is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Ali is averaging 14.2 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

