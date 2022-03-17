How to Watch Akron vs. UCLA Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT, the #11 UCLA Bruins face the Akron Zips from Moda Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Akron Zips

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The UCLA vs. Akron game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Akron vs. UCLA Game Preview: UCLA Bruins play the Akron Zips in first round of NCAA Tournament

Akron Zips (24-9, 14-6 MAC) vs. UCLA Bruins (26-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -13.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Akron Zips.

The Bruins are 15-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins with 5.7 boards.

The Zips are 14-6 in MAC play. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Ali Ali averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists. Jaquez is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Ali is averaging 14.2 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.