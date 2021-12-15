How to Watch Alabama State vs. UCLA Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST, the #4 UCLA Bruins face the Alabama State Hornets from Pauley Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Alabama State Hornets

The UCLA vs. Alabama State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Alabama State on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Alabama State game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Alabama State on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Alabama State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Alabama State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Alabama State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Alabama State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Alabama State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Alabama State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Alabama State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Alabama State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Alabama State game.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Alabama State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Alabama State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Alabama State vs. UCLA Game Preview: Alabama St. hopes to end skid vs No. 4 UCLA

Alabama State (2-9) vs. No. 4 UCLA (8-1)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against No. 4 UCLA. Alabama State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. UCLA remains No. 4 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Marquette last week.

SUPER SENIORS: UCLA’s Jules Bernard, Tyger Campbell and Myles Johnson have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 41 percent of all Bruins points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LIDDELL: Gerald Liddell has connected on 42.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 74.

TWO STREAKS: Alabama State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 66.3 points and allowing 85.1 points during those contests. UCLA has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 90.4 points while giving up 67.6.

CAREFUL BRUINS: The diligent UCLA offense has turned the ball over on just 14.1 percent of its possessions, the ninth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.5 percent of all Alabama State possessions have resulted in a turnover.