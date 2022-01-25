How to Watch Arizona vs. UCLA Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the #9 UCLA Bruins face the #3 Arizona Wildcats from Pauley Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

The UCLA vs. Arizona game will be streaming on ESPN.





Arizona vs. UCLA Game Preview: No. 3 Arizona visits No. 9 UCLA following Juzang's 23-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 UCLA hosts the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats after Johnny Juzang scored 23 points in UCLA’s 71-65 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bruins have gone 7-1 at home. UCLA is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Johnson averaging 2.7.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in conference play. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 7.2.

The Bruins and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juzang is averaging 18.3 points for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Koloko is averaging 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Wildcats. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 86.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.