How to Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA Game Live Online on February 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, February 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #13 UCLA Bruins face the Arizona State Sun Devils from Pauley Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- When: Monday, February 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST
- TV: FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The UCLA vs. Arizona State game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream UCLA vs. Arizona State on fuboTV?
You can watch the UCLA vs. Arizona State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream UCLA vs. Arizona State on Sling TV?
You can watch the UCLA vs. Arizona State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream UCLA vs. Arizona State on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the UCLA vs. Arizona State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream UCLA vs. Arizona State on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the UCLA vs. Arizona State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream UCLA vs. Arizona State on YouTube TV?
You can watch the UCLA vs. Arizona State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream UCLA vs. Arizona State on Paramount Plus?
Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Arizona State game.
Can you stream UCLA vs. Arizona State on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Arizona State game.
UCLA vs. Arizona State Live Stream
Arizona State vs. UCLA Game Preview: Arizona State visits No. 13 UCLA after Clark's 25-point outing
Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12)
Los Angeles; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 UCLA hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jaylen Clark scored 25 points in UCLA’s 76-50 win over the Washington Huskies.
The Bruins have gone 12-1 in home games. UCLA scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.
The Sun Devils are 6-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.
The teams square off for the 37th time in conference play this season. The Sun Devils won the last matchup 87-84 on Feb. 6. Marreon Jackson scored 24 points to help lead the Sun Devils to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Bruins. Johnny Juzang is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for UCLA.
DJ Horne is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.
Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.