How to Watch California vs. UCLA Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #9 UCLA Bruins face the California Golden Bears from Pauley Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. California Golden Bears

The UCLA vs. California game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. California on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. California game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. California on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. California game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. California on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. California game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. California on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. California game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream UCLA vs. California on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. California game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. California on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. California game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream UCLA vs. California on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. California game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

California vs. UCLA Game Preview: Cal visits No. 7 UCLA after Shepherd's 21-point game

California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-2, 6-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the No. 7 UCLA Bruins after Jordan Shepherd scored 21 points in Cal’s 96-71 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bruins have gone 8-1 at home. UCLA is ninth in the Pac-12 with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny Juzang averaging 4.1.

The Golden Bears are 2-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bruins won 60-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Tyger Campbell led the Bruins with 17 points, and Andre Kelly led the Golden Bears with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campbell is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Bruins. Juzang is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Shepherd is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Bears. Kelly is averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.