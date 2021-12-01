How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the #5 UCLA Bruins face the Colorado Buffaloes from Pauley Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Colorado Buffaloes

The UCLA vs. Colorado game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Colorado on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Colorado game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Colorado on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Colorado game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Colorado on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Colorado game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Colorado on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Colorado game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Colorado on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Colorado game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Colorado on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Colorado game.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Colorado on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Colorado game.

Colorado vs. UCLA Game Preview: No. 5 UCLA looks to end streak vs Colorado

Colorado (6-1, 1-0) vs. No. 5 UCLA (6-1, 0-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks to extend No. 5 UCLA’s conference losing streak to five games. UCLA’s last Pac-12 win came against the Utah Runnin’ Utes 76-61 on Feb. 25. Colorado beat Stanford by four at home on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: This will be a Los Angeles homecoming for Buffaloes senior Evan Battey, who’s putting up 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds this season. Jabari Walker has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 13.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. On the other bench, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has averaged 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while Johnny Juzang has put up 17.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Walker has connected on 25 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UCLA has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 94.8 points while giving up 69.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bruins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buffaloes. UCLA has an assist on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Colorado has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Buffaloes have averaged 26.4 free throws per game.