How to Watch Hawaii vs. UCLA Live for Free Online on August 28, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT, the UCLA Bruins face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors from Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

In Week 0, UCLA must establish its tone in preparation for a matchup against LSU. Hawaii, which is coming off its first true offseason under Todd Graham and returning a lot of talent, is also no pushover.

