How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UCLA Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST, the #2 UCLA Bruins face the Long Beach State 49ers from Pauley Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Long Beach State 49ers

The UCLA vs. Long Beach State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Long Beach State on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Long Beach State game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Long Beach State on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Long Beach State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Long Beach State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Long Beach State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Long Beach State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Long Beach State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Long Beach State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Long Beach State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Long Beach State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Long Beach State game.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Long Beach State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Long Beach State game.

Long Beach State vs. UCLA Game Preview: No. 2 UCLA looks to extend streak vs Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (1-0) vs. No. 2 UCLA (2-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Long Beach State. In its last six wins against the Beach, UCLA has won by an average of 15 points. Long Beach State’s last win in the series came on Nov. 29, 2009, a 79-68 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .JUMPING FOR JOHNNY: Johnny Juzang has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.8 points per game last year. The Bruins offense put up 76.7 points per matchup en route to a 9-3 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Long Beach State went 1-3 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.