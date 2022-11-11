How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UCLA Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the #8 UCLA Bruins face the Long Beach State 49ers. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Long Beach State 49ers

Long Beach State vs. UCLA Game Preview: Long Beach State Beach to face No. 8 UCLA Bruins on the road

Long Beach State Beach (1-0) at UCLA Bruins (1-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 UCLA Bruins take on the Long Beach State Beach.

UCLA went 14-1 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bruins averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from behind the arc last season.

Long Beach State finished 20-13 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Beach averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free throw line and 19.5 from beyond the arc.