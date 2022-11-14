 Skip to Content
How to Watch Norfolk State vs. UCLA Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the #8 UCLA Bruins face the Norfolk State Spartans. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Norfolk State Spartans

The UCLA vs. Norfolk State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Norfolk State on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Norfolk State game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Norfolk State on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Norfolk State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Norfolk State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Norfolk State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Norfolk State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Norfolk State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Norfolk State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Norfolk State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Norfolk State vs. UCLA Game Preview: Norfolk State visits No. 8 UCLA following Bryant's 24-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (2-1) at UCLA Bruins (2-0)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the No. 8 UCLA Bruins after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 87-70 loss to the Baylor Bears.

UCLA went 14-1 at home a season ago while going 27-8 overall. The Bruins averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Norfolk State finished 24-7 overall a season ago while going 7-6 on the road. The Spartans averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

