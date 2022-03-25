How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT, the #11 UCLA Bruins face the North Carolina Tar Heels from Wells Fargo Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

When: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The UCLA vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. North Carolina game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the UCLA vs. North Carolina game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. North Carolina game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the UCLA vs. North Carolina game on CBS with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. North Carolina game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. North Carolina game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. North Carolina game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

UCLA vs. North Carolina Live Stream

North Carolina vs. UCLA Game Preview: UCLA meets North Carolina in Sweet 16 matchup

North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9, 15-5 ACC) vs. UCLA Bruins (28-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Philadelphia; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Bruins’ record in Pac-12 play is 15-5. UCLA ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins with 5.7 boards.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC games is 15-5. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquez is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Bacot is shooting 58.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.