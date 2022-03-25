 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT, the #11 UCLA Bruins face the North Carolina Tar Heels from Wells Fargo Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The UCLA vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. North Carolina game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the UCLA vs. North Carolina game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. North Carolina game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the UCLA vs. North Carolina game on CBS with Paramount Plus.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. North Carolina game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. North Carolina game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. North Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. North Carolina game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

UCLA vs. North Carolina Live Stream

North Carolina vs. UCLA Game Preview: UCLA meets North Carolina in Sweet 16 matchup

North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9, 15-5 ACC) vs. UCLA Bruins (28-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Philadelphia; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Bruins’ record in Pac-12 play is 15-5. UCLA ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins with 5.7 boards.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC games is 15-5. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquez is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Bacot is shooting 58.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.